Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2020) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (formerly Platform Eight Capital Corp.) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced Qualifying Transaction (within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) and amalgamation by way of three-cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction") involving Blue Thunder Mining Corporation ("BTMC"), Platform Eight Capital Corp. ("Platform") and 2636206 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Platform, which constituted the Qualifying Transaction of Platform under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Blue Thunder has received the final approval from the TSXV in connection with the Transaction. Trading of its common shares is expected to commence on the TSXV at the opening of the market on February 14, 2020 under the symbol "BLUE".

Chad Williams, Chairman and CEO of Blue Thunder, stated: "This is an extremely important day for Blue Thunder and all of its shareholders. We are all very excited about the completion of the transaction and the opportunity for us to begin exploring our Muus Project as a public company. The Muus Project is located in one of the most exciting gold exploration jurisdictions in Canada and occurs along strike from several historical gold producers and occurrences. The district has seen a considerable amount of recent staking and exploration activity culminating in two significant new discoveries on adjacent properties at Nelligan and Monster Lake. With our current management team, we look forward to applying new exploration ideas to the Project and aggressively advancing our very prospective land position."

Following completion of the Transaction, Blue Thunder has a total of 51,840,304 common shares issued. Former shareholders of Platform hold as a group 9,604,068 common shares (18.53%). Former shareholders of BTMC hold 41,085,929 common shares (79.25%). Concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, Blue Thunder issued a total of 1,150,307 common shares (2.22%) to property vendors to honor its obligations under existing agreements for the Muus and Muus East properties.

The board of directors and management of Blue Thunder is now comprised of the following individuals: Chad Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Drew Anwyll, President, Ryan Webster, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, Arvind Gupta, Director, Ellaine Ellingham, Director, Paolo Lostritto, Director, Phillippe Girard, Director and Rick Paolone, Director.

Additional information about Blue Thunder and the Transaction is available in the filing statement dated January 31, 2020 (the "Filing Statement") and filed on SEDAR under Blue Thunder's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. In this regard, the Company confirms that the total number of Resulting Issuer Options (as defined in the Filing Statement) that are subject to escrow under Form 5D - Escrow Agreement of the TSXV is 3,495,556 and not 4,244,605 as declared in the Filing Statement. Moreover, it should be noted that Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. (another wholly-owned subsidiary of Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc., the principal shareholder of Blue Thunder) and not Red Cloud Securities Inc. holds the securities of Blue Thunder disclosed in the Filing Statement.

For more information please contact:

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

Drew Anwyll, President

Tel.: 647 402 0547

Email: info@bluethundermining.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52370