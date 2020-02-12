

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) said, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the company projects: non-GAAP adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.98 to $1.10; and net sales to be approximately $4.34 billion, plus or minus $200 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.92 on revenue of $4.05 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Gary Dickerson, president and CEO, said: 'We believe we can deliver strong double-digit growth in our semiconductor business this year as our unique solutions accelerate our customers' success in the AI-Big Data era.'



For the first-quarter, non-GAAP EPS was $0.98, up 21 percent year over year. Revenue was $4.16 billion, up 11 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLIED MATERIALS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de