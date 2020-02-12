

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) said Jim Murren, CEO, has informed that he will step down prior to the expiration of his contract. He will continue to serve in his current positions until a successor is appointed. The Board has formed a committee of independent directors to conduct the search process.



Roland Hernandez, Lead Independent Director of the MGM Board, said: 'Jim has led the company through growth, transforming it into a global entertainment company with a worldwide footprint and creating value for MGM Resorts shareholders. We will also look to the talented management team in place to help guide the company into this next chapter.'



