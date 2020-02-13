AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 03:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY DEALING DATE: 12/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 10206.601 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 987185 CODE: TPXY ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 46428 EQS News ID: 974425 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2020 21:17 ET (02:17 GMT)