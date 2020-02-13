The Connect Auto-Sensing Injection System honored at Pharmapack Europe

Credence MedSystems, an innovator in injectable drug delivery technology for the biopharmaceutical industry, has received the Pharmapack Award for its Connect Auto-Sensing Injection System. The Connect was voted by a panel of pharmaceutical industry executives to be the Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Devices at the Pharmapack conference February 5 and 6 in Paris.

The award winning Credence Connect Auto-Sensing Injection System incorporates automatic real-time monitoring of critical injection data and user feedback into a reusable ergonomic finger grip. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Credence Connect brings digital connectivity to any pre-filled syringe for the delivery of injectable medications. It incorporates automatic real-time monitoring and transmission of critical injection data into a reusable ergonomic finger grip. The Connect enables healthcare providers and self-injecting patients to automatically collect data and receive feedback on the success of the injection, while improving usability of the syringe. "The Connect can deliver value for clinical studies and commercial applications," states John A. Merhige, Credence's Chief Commercial Officer. "It can promote proper use and drive compliance, characterize patient use patterns, and facilitate important communication and other novel business opportunities in the healthcare ecosystem."

"This is another great honor for Credence," added Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tillack. "We thank Pharmapack for promoting and rewarding innovation. Credence is proud to have won this award again." Credence received the same honor at the 2015 Pharmapack conference for its Companion Safety Syringe System. Credence is currently working with several pharmaceutical manufacturers towards implementation of the Companion system for delivery of their innovative drug products.

Merhige continued, "Probably the fastest impact we can have is on improving the integrity of clinical trial data. By providing Pharma with actual use data, obtained via remote monitoring, the Connect supports informed arguments on data inclusion when determining safety and efficacy of new drugs. And it improves the economics of managing the studies." The Connect was first introduced at Pharmapack. "We look forward to discussing with our Pharma partners the most impactful implementation of this new technology."

About Credence MedSystems, Inc.

Credence MedSystems is an innovator of drug delivery devices that solve unmet market needs. Credence's philosophy of Innovation Without Change allows our customers to impress and protect their end users while preserving their existing processes, sourcing strategies and preferred primary package components. The Companion family of syringe systems includes proprietary needle retraction technology, syringe reuse prevention and other critical safety and usability features. The Dual Chamber Reconstitution platform offers single-step mixing and injection for drugs that require reconstitution at the time of delivery. Metered dose systems and other novel devices address the needs of specific therapeutic markets such as ocular therapies and cosmetic applications.

