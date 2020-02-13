

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking major Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth-quarter rose to 852 million Swiss francs or 0.33 francs per share from 259 million francs or 0.10 francs per share last year.



Last week, the bank said its chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam would resign, effective on February 14. The resignation came after a drawn-out spying scandal at the bank. He would be succeeded by Thomas Gottstein, who currently leads the bank's Swiss unit.



Looking ahead for 2020, the company today said it will continue to execute with discipline to maintain its strong momentum in 2020 and plans to grow revenues in its Wealth Management-related businesses, increase profitability in markets businesses.



The Board of Directors will propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2020 a cash distribution of 0.2776 francs per share for the financial year 2019.



The Board had approved an additional share buyback program for 2020 of up to 1.5 billion francs. The company expects to buy back at least 1.0 billion francs of shares in 2020.



Net revenues for the fourth-quarter grew to 6.19 billion francs from last year's 4.80 billion francs, primarily reflecting higher net revenues in Swiss Universal Bank, Global Markets, Asia Pacific and International Wealth Management.



The latest-quarter result included net revenues of 122 million francs in the Corporate Center, which beginning in the first-quarter of 2019 included the impact of the AssetResolution Unit.



