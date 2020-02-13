Extended channel program and new regional leadership to support growing demand in European market

Druva, Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced it is answering the demand for an expanded presence in the DACH region, with the introduction of an extended channel program and new regional leader, Bernd Wachtler.

With more than 1000 industry-leading enterprises in EMEA, including 100 in the DACH region, Druva is helping organizations transform their data protection with a cloud native approach. As cloud adoption continues at a rapid pace, Druva's comprehensive platform for cloud, datacenter and endpoint workloads helps enterprises successfully protect and manage their data while migrating to the cloud, while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Druva's new DACH partner director, Bernd Wachtler, will focus on the region-wide adoption of its new channel program and support the company's larger expansion efforts locally, enabling partners with the expertise to accelerate customers' digital transformation.

"In today's business world of exponential data growth and privacy regulations, like GDPR, robust data protection has become one of the most pressing concerns of every business in Europe, and beyond," said Timm Hoyt, vice president, global partners and alliances, Druva. "Customers are looking to trusted solution partners to help secure their business, and Druva's on-demand scalability, compliance capabilities and global accessibility offer an ideal way to meet such needs quickly and effectively."

"Druva's ability to deliver reliable protection and recovery capabilities without any required hardware or software aligns perfectly with the cloud-first strategy many organizations are now launching across the German, Austrian and Swiss markets," said Wachtler. "I'm incredibly excited to join Druva at such a pivotal time in cloud adoption, lead the company's expanded channel program and showcase the power of Druva's industry-leading cloud data protection in the region."

In his role as regional partner director, Wachtler will be responsible for recruiting partners to join Druva Compass, the company's new partner program which offers expanded enablement resources, a robust accreditation curriculum, and a streamlined sales process with opportunities for industry-leading recurring margins. With Druva's increasing focus on the channel, Wachtler will lead the development of strong relationships with partners who have the skills and passion to help customers protect and manage data natively in the cloud. Wachtler joins Druva from Veritas, where he led their cloud migration and data resiliency practice for the Benelux, as well as German-speaking countries. Prior to that, he successfully held various direct and channel sales positions at major storage and data management companies including Dell/EMC, IBM, Brocade, Seagate and Fusion-io.

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.

