

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its fiscal 2019 net profit increased by 24.4% to 12.6 billion Swiss francs. Earnings per share increased by 28.0% to 4.30 francs. Net profit benefited from the sale of Nestlé Skin Health. Underlying trading operating profit increased by 4.8% to 16.3 billion francs. Underlying earnings per share increased by 11.1% in constant currency and by 9.8% on a reported basis to 4.41 francs.



Fiscal 2019 sales were 92.6 billion Swiss francs compared to 91.4 billion francs, prior year, an increase of 1.2%. Organic growth was at 3.5% in 2019, fully in line with the company's guidance. Organic growth accelerated, fueled by strong momentum in the United States and Purina PetCare globally.



For 2020, the company expects underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency to increase. Nestlé anticipates a continued increase in organic sales growth. The company projects further organic sales growth acceleration in 2021/2022 towards sustainable mid single-digit growth. Also, the company said it is too early to quantify the financial impact of the coronavirus.



Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said: 'In 2020, we expect continued organic sales growth improvement as we take further steps to decisively address underperforming businesses.'



At the Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2020, the Board will propose a dividend of 2.70 francs per share, an increase of 25 centimes. The net dividend will be payable as from April 29, 2020.



Separately, Nestlé proposed Hanne Jimenez de Mora, co-founder and Chairperson of management consulting company a-connect (group) AG and formerly a partner with McKinsey & Company, for election to the company's Board of Directors. Beat Hess will retire from the Board.



