EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: ChelPipe Group / Key word(s): Annual Results ChelPipe Group announces operating results for FY 2019 2020-02-13 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 February 2020 PRESS RELEASE ChelPipe Group announces operating results for FY 2019 PJSC Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant ("ChelPipe Group" or "the Company"), a leading Russian steel pipe maker and provider of integrated solutions to companies in the fuel and energy sector, today announces its operating results for the 12 months ending December 31, 2019 (FY 2019). FY 2019 highlights - In FY 2019, ChelPipe Group shipped a total of 2,070 kt of pipes to customers (up 8% y-o-y). - A key growth driver was an increase in export shipments to 736 kt, or 36% of all shipments. - Shipments to the Russian market totalled 1,334 kt. - Large-diameter pipe (LDP) shipments reached 916 kt (up 33%), strengthening ChelPipe Group's position as the largest LDP manufacturer in the Russian market. - Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) shipments increased by 3% to 469 kt. - Shipments of pipes with ChelPipe Prime threaded connections rose by 23%, driven by stronger demand from Russian customers. - Shipments of trunk pipeline division products increased by 17% to 21.3 kt. - Sales of tubular products through the online store increased by 160%. Boris Kovalenkov, CEO of ChelPipe Group, commented: "In 2019, ChelPipe Group delivered robust growth in shipments of tubular products. The Company strengthened its position as the largest LDP manufacturer in the Russian market while also continuing to expand its international presence, with exports hitting a 25-year high. "In response to increased competition, ChelPipe Group is taking a number of steps to boost operational efficiency and put the customer at the heart of the transformed business model, in line with the Company's 2024 strategy. Over the next five years, we will focus on strengthening our customer proposition, primarily in the high added value segments; developing services and integrated engineering solutions; a smoother customer experience; and diversifying our sales channels. "Delivering in these areas will give us a significant competitive edge over our Russian and international peers, and strengthen ChelPipe Group's appeal as a long-term partner for our clients." Pipe and tube division Shipments by product kt, unless Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change, % FY 2019 FY 2018 Change, % otherwise specified Seamless 100 150 (33%) 498 562 (11%) industrial pipes OCTG 111 127 (13%) 469 454 3% Line pipes 51 27 90% 152 180 (16%) (O&G) LDP 217 85 157% 916 688 33% Other welded 9 5 70% 35 32 7% pipes Total 489 394 24% 2,070 1,916 8% In 2019, Pervouralsk New Pipe Plant and Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant (both part of ChelPipe Group) shipped 2,070 kt of pipes to customers. As a result, the Company accounted for 18% of total shipments by Russian pipe producers. Exports increased to 36% of all shipments on the back of the Group's successful international expansion, reflecting high demand for ChelPipe Group products and consistent efforts to enhance the Company's customer proposition. The increase in pipe shipments was largely driven by the Company's involvement in the construction of major international trunk pipelines. ChelPipe Group contributed to the Saryarka gas pipeline project to supply gas to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and took part in the construction of the Turkmenistan section of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline, for which it was the exclusive LDP supplier. These projects were among the drivers of the 33% increase in LDP y-o-y, strengthening ChelPipe's position as Russia's largest LDP producer. In 2019, OCTG shipments rose by 3% to 469 kt, offsetting lower profitability in the industrial segment. Shipments of pipes with ChelPipe Prime threaded connections were up 23%, driven by an anticipated increase in oil exploration and production. Domestic shipments were 1,334 kt, down 6% y-o-y. The decrease was due to a larger share of exports and a slight decrease in demand for seamless pipes. Trunk pipeline division In 2019, ChelPipe Group sold 21.3 kt of trunk pipeline division products, up 17% y-o-y. Shipments of pipeline connecting bends increased by 22% y-o-y from 12.4 kt to 15.2 kt. A significant part of these shipments - 2.6 kt - were export sales, which doubled from the previous year. Shipments by production site: kt, unless Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change, % 12? 2019 12? Change, % otherwise 2018 specified Stamp-welded 1.4 1.7 (18%) 6.1 5.8 6% pipeline parts Bends and 6.6 3.1 112% 15.2 12.4 22% other products Outlook for 2020 ? ChelPipe Group expects robust demand for pipe products from both Russian and international customers. Volumes are expected to remain flat vs 2019. ? The Company will focus on further delivery against its strategic priorities of improving operational efficiency, enhancing the customer experience and streamlining the customer proposition, as well as gradually gaining market share in adjacent segments and entering new geographies. Media contacts Chelpipe Group Head of Press Service Tatyana Cherepanova +7 495 933 27 80 +7 982 610 85 07 T.Cherepanova@chelpipe.ru EM Denis Denisov +7 985 410 35 44 denisov@em-comms.com About Chelpipe Group ChepPipe Group is one of Russia's leading groups of iron and steel companies, with a highly diversified client portfolio. The company produced 18% of all pipes manufactured by Russian companies in 2019. Its market share for large-diameter pipes and oil country tubular goods, both high-margin sectors, was 31% and 19%, respectively. Chelpipe Group comprises iron and steel plants such as Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant, Pervouralsk New Pipe Plant, a complex of warehouses supplying the Group's pipe products to Russian regions, a company specializing in sourcing and processing scrap metal (META), facilities producing pipeline equipment (SOT, ETERNO, MSA (Czech Republic)), and the Rimera Group, responsible for oilfield services. By employing safe technologies and materials, Chelpipe Group's modernized enterprises have a minimal environmental impact and produce environmentally friendly products. The company supports the community and provides conditions that allow its employees to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

