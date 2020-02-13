Feb 13, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Musti Group Plc shares (short name: MUSTI) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Musti Group is a mid cap company within the Consumer Services sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on February 17, 2019. Musti Group is the 3rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year, and it represents the first listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2020. Musti Group is the leading Nordic pet care company that operates an omnichannel business model to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and Norway. The company offers a wide, curated assortment of pet products and has a broad range of own and exclusive as well as third-party brands. The company also provides pet care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected locations. Musti Group's net sales were EUR 247 million in the financial year 2019. At the end of the financial year 2019, the company had 1,100 employees, over one million loyal customers and 277 stores. For more information, please visit www.mustigroup.com . "We at Musti are happy and thankful for the interest that Finnish and international investors and our personnel have shown towards our initial public offering. Musti is the leading Nordic pet care company, and the initial public offering, together with our winning concept built around expert advice, high quality offering and omnichannel operations, gives us even better possibilities to execute our strategy and continue our growth. I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their confidence in Musti and the Nordic pet retail and welcome our new owners to join us in making the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun," comments CEO David Rönnberg of Musti Group. "We congratulate Musti Group on the successful completion of its IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is truly exciting to have a consumer services company representing interesting and growing business area to join our markets, and we look forward to supporting Musti Group with the strong liquidity and international investor reach that a listing on our main market brings." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)0 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com