

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit to owners of parent declined 5.9 percent to 142.21 billion yen from 151.08 billion yen in the previous year. Earnings per share were 310.42 yen, down from 329.79 yen in the prior year.



Core operating profit declined 3.8 percent to 212.97 billion yen from 221.38 billion yen last year.



Revenue for the year decreased 1.5 percent to 2.09 trillion yen from 2.12 trillion yen a year ago.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 142.00 billion yen, earnings per basic share of 312.17 yen and revenue of 2.135 trillion yen.



