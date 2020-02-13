

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported profit before tax of $119.5 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to $33.6 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.58 compared to $0.19. Net operating profit increased to $111.5 million from $39.8 million. Operating earnings per share was $0.55 compared to $0.20.



Fiscal year net premiums written increased to $424.7 million from $417.7 million, previous year.



Lancashire announced that its Board has declared a final dividend for 2019 of $0.10 per common share, subject to a shareholder vote of approval at the AGM to be held on 29 April 2020.



