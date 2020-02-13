MobileIron enables ACOSS to secure mobile productivity across a global infrastructure

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that the Agence Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale (ACOSS), a public services agency based in Montreuil, Île-de-France, is leveraging MobileIron to achieve high security and accelerate mobile innovation. ACOSS is part of URSSAF, a network of private organizations that collects social security contributions to support the four areas covered by the French social security system: sickness, family, aging, and work-related accidents and illnesses.

ACOSS and the URSSAF network have offices throughout France, including overseas regions such as Réunion, Martinique, Mayotte, and French Polynesia, which are located outside of mainland France. To improve productivity and service delivery across this global infrastructure, the organization needed to modernize its mobile environment and foster more technology innovation. To support these business objectives, ACOSS expanded the use of Android mobile devices and provided access to modern applications like Microsoft Office 365 all secured by MobileIron.

"MobileIron Access was the best solution that met all of our needs in the shortest implementation time," said Wissam Jammal, IT Engineer at ACOSS. "Not only can we block anyone on any unmanaged device from accessing Office 365, we also benefit from having a solution that allows us to easily manage and deploy smartphones on site. We can also leverage native app containerization through MobileIron and Android Enterprise. And, because MobileIron is completely device- and application-agnostic, we can confidently support more devices such as Android 10."

MobileIron Access helps simplify Office 365 security by providing a single point of access from any device. Previously, employees could only use Office 365 applications from their office desktops, which greatly limited productivity for employees working offsite. Now, employees can simply authenticate to Office 365 using multi-factor authentication (MFA) or single sign-on (SSO) on any device.

"By providing secure work apps on company devices, employees can perform critical tasks no matter where they are working. Our employees can easily collaborate across our network of 120 offices, and our IT organization can ensure that our cloud apps are secure," said Jammal.

Looking ahead, ACOSS plans to support zero sign-on (ZSO) authentication through MobileIron Access. ZSO enables organizations to eliminate passwords and provide a more secure and frictionless authentication experience from any device without the hassle of remembering and typing in passwords. By eliminating passwords, ZSO also helps prevent enterprise data breaches caused by stolen or compromised credentials.

"It's an honor that ACOSS selected our mobile-centric, zero trust enterprise security platform to accelerate mobile innovation and secure Office 365 apps and data," said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. "We look forward to continuing to help them meet their mobility needs and tackle the latest security challenges, without sacrificing productivity."

About ACOSS

The Agence Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale (ACOSS) is a public services agency based in Montreuil, Île-de-France. ACOSS is part of URSSAF, a network of private organizations created in 1960 whose main task is to collect social security contributions from employees and employers who finance the French social security system. Since its creation in 1967, ACOSS has seen its missions constantly evolve, notably by extending its collection role to all social protection funds including unemployment insurance. Through its network, ACOSS collects the contributions that support the four areas covered by social security: sickness, family, aging, and work-related accidents and illnesses.

ACOSS supports the URSSAF network by defining guidelines for the collection and control of funds. The agency also allocates budgetary resources and ensures the implementation of IT policies across the network. ACOSS makes all of the contributions collected available to the service providers according to their needs, such as reimbursement of medical care or maternity leave, retirement pensions, and family allowances.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a "never trust, always verify" approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

