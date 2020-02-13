Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Announces Collaboration for Sativida US Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC:PEMTF) ("Mota Ventures" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has entered into a service agreement (the "Agreement") with Unified Funding, LLC ("Unified") for the expansion of the Sativida brand in the United States. Pursuant to the Agreement, Unified will provide assistance to Sativida with product sourcing, packaging, shipping, payment infrastructure and marketing.

Unified Funding is a rapidly growing e-Commerce and technology company focused on serving U.S.-based and international consumers in the CBD and natural health products market. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, Unified has created an e-Commerce ecosystem to scale its brands and achieve profitability targets through data analysis, strategic customer acquisition and supply chain management. Since inception, Unified has generated a database of over 4.5 million consumers and has facilitated over US$200 million in consumer transactions from more than one million paying customers.

"We're very pleased to be partnering with Sativida on their strategic U.S. expansion efforts," said Kevin Keranen, Chairman of Unified. "Sativida has created a significant opportunity to amass market share in the U.S. by building a well-recognized, valuable brand in the European market. Through Unified's proprietary technology platform and ecosystem of marketing, our objective is to transfer this value to U.S. consumers."

Sativida currently develops and retails a vast range of organic CBD oils and cosmetics across Europe, and is in the process of expanding its distribution network internationally to include the United States. Sativida has become the number one search-ranked online retailer of CBD products in Spain and Mexico and intends to continue its expansion into other countries in Europe and Latin America.

"We are very excited about the partnership between Unified and Sativida. Unified's expertise in online sales was the catalyst for the rapid growth of First Class CBD. We believe the combination of Unified's extensive experience in the U.S. market and strong logistics and supply chain, combined with the quality organic CBD offerings of Sativida, will result in a seamless entry and strong growth in the U.S. market for Sativida," stated Joel Shacker, CEO of the Company.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is seeking to become a vertically integrated CBD company with operations in Europe and the Americas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Class CBD, is a profitable online retailer of CBD and CBD-infused products in the United States and the Company is currently in the process of acquiring Sativida, a successful online retailer CBD and CBD products in Europe. Mota Ventures, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, holds a licence to cultivate non-psychoactive cannabis and produce CBD in Colombia and is developing cultivation operations on its 2.5-hectare site in Guasca, Colombia. Mota Ventures believes that low cost CBD production at its property in Colombia coupled with its international, direct-to-customer sales channels will propel its continued success.

About Sativida

Sativida is a producer and online retailer of CBD and branded CBD products in various jurisdictions in Europe, including Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Sativida currently develops and retails a vast range of organic CBD oils and cosmetics across Europe and is currently expanding its distribution network internationally. For more information on Sativida, readers are encouraged to review their website, www.sativida.es

