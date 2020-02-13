

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc. (GPOR.L), in its trading update for the quarter to 31 December 2019, said that it signed twelve new lettings totaling 48,900 sq ft, generating annual rent of 3.7 million pounds, of which the company's share was 3.5 million pounds.



Seven lettings under offer totaled 9.2 million pounds p.a. of rent, market lettings 6.9% ahead of March 2019 ERV



The company noted that vacancy rate remained low at 2.4%; average office rent was 55.10 pounds.



