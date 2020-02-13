Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2020 | 09:41
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Riksgälden: Terms for switches to inflation-linked bond SGB IL 3114

The Swedish National Debt Office will offer switches to government bond SGB IL 3114 from SGB IL 3104 and SGB IL 3109 during the period 20 March-24 March. The total volume offered of SGB IL 3114 is SEK 5 billion.

The switches are offered to build up the outstanding volume of SGB IL 3114. The switches will be made price risk neutral1 as well as cash neutral2.

Switch auctions
Fri 20 Mar

Risk neutral		Mon 23 Mar

Risk neutral		Tue 24 Mar

Cash neutral
SNDO sells bond311431143114
SNDO sells amount (SEK mn) 32 5001 0001 500
SNDO buys bond310431093104
SNDO buys amount (SEK mn)2 0001 900900
Time for yield on buy-back bond10.4510.4510.45
Time for auction cut-off11.0011.0011.00
Time for auction result11.0311.0311.03

The dates for the switches were announced in the publication Central Government Borrowing - Forecast and Analysis 2019:3 on 23 October 2019.

The buy-back yield on the bond will be published at 10.45 on our website on the day of the auction https://www.riksgalden.se/en/our-operations/central-government-borrowing/.

Bids must be placed before 11.00 on the day of the auction. The results will be published at 11.03 or somewhat later. Bidding is only possible by primary dealers.

Contact:
Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding, +46 (0)8 613 47 77
Magdalena Belin, Head of Analysis, +46 (0)8 613 52 28

1 The market value of the purchase and sale volume multiplied by the modified duration of each respective bond shall be equal.

2 The market value of purchase and sales volume of each bond shall be equal.

3 The stated nominal volume of the buy-back loan is an approximation calculated on the basis of today's yields.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)