Evli Bank Plc's Annual Report 2019 published

Evli Bank Plc's Annual Report 2019 has been published in English and Finnish. The Annual Report includes the company's Financial Statements, Board of Directors' report and Auditor's report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2019. In addition, the Corporate Governance Statement 2019 and Remuneration policy has been published as separate documents in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report and the other documents are attached to this release and also available on the corporate website www.evli.com/investors .

The printed Annual Report will be published at the latest on the week beginning on March 9, 2020.

EVLI BANK PLC

Juho Mikola

CFO

For additional information, please contact:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com

Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 14.3 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2019). The Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 81.8 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.1 percent (December 31, 2019). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

