AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAJ) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 12/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2485.438 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000 CODE: PRAJ ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ Sequence No.: 46496 EQS News ID: 974651 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2020 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)