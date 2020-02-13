Gair Loch Enterprises Ltd. has changed name to DRW Global Markets Ltd. The INET member participant ID GLE will remain the same. Member: DRW Global Markets Ltd. Member ID: GLE Valid in INET system as of: Friday, October 14, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=756507