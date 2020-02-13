

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Thursday, with resource stocks falling heavily on concerns over Chinese demand after Chinese authorities reported a sharp rise in the number of deaths and infections from the coronavirus epidemic. It was said there was a change in the 'methodology' by which Covid-19 infections are reported.



The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 85 points, or 1.11 percent, to 7,450 after gaining half a percent on Wednesday.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell between 0.7 percent and 1.7 percent. Oil & gas firm BP Plc shed 2.7 percent.



Domino's Pizza Group shares edged up slightly after the company announced its intention to dispose of its Norwegian operation.



Banking major Barclays lost more than 2 percent on news that U.K. regulators are investigating its chief executive Jes Staley over whether he was sufficiently transparent about his links to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.



Shares of energy and services company Centrica slumped 16.5 percent. The company reported a pretax loss of 1.1 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to profit of 575 million pounds, previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX