

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account swung to a surplus in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The current account surplus was EUR 0.788 billion in December versus a deficit of EUR 0.103 billion in November.



The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 0.7 billion, and services showed a surplus of EUR 0.1 billion.



The primary income account was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus and the secondary income account logged a EUR 0.2 billion deficit.



On a 12-month average, the current account deficit was EUR 0.2 billion.



The financial account, net capital outflow was EUR 1.1 billion and net capital inflow was EUR 1.8 billion.



