Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.KEYINFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Norges Bank Company dealt in Allergan PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common Stock

IE00BY9D5467 Dateofdealing 12/02/2020

2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 3,811,270 (1.16%) (2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 3,811,270 (1.16%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

1.DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 28,166 201.7373 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g.CFD Nature of transaction

(Note 6) Number of relevant securities

(Note 7) Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g.calloption Writing,selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type,e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g.calloption Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Natureoftransaction

(Note 8) Details Priceperunit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES /NO