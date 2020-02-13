

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Tesla is recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America over a potential issue with power steering assist motor bolt that could heighten the risk of a crash.



The recall involves most Model X vehicles built before mid-October 2016. Those built after mid-October in that year are not affected. The recall covers 14,193 U.S. vehicles and 843 in Canada.



In a note on its website, the electric vehicle maker reported excessive corrosion on the bolts that attach the power steering component to the steering gear in affected Model X vehicles. Such corrosion has been observed primarily in very cold climates that use road salts.



The company warned that the driver may lose power steering assist if the bolts fracture from corrosion.



The company said, 'This would not prevent the driver from steering the vehicle, but it would require more force to turn the steering wheel, especially during low speed parking maneuvers when power steering assist is at its highest use. Power steering assist decreases with increasing speed, so the driver may not notice a need for more steering force at highway speeds.'



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA and Tesla said no crashes or injuries have been reported so far.



Tesla said no immediate action is necessary with the vehicles, and the drivers can continue to operate them. The company will replace the bolts and apply a corrosion-preventative sealer in all affected Model X vehicles for free of cost.



Tesla will also replace steering gear, if necessary.



In March 2018, the company had recalled 123,000 Model S vehicles worldwide built before April 2016 for replacing steering assist motor bolts.



