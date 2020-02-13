

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased to its lowest level in three months in January after rising in the preceding month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.0 percent rise in December. In November, inflation was 3.8 percent.



The latest inflation was the slowest since October, when it was 3.4 percent.



Cost for food products gained 4.75 percent annually in January and those of services and non-food products increased by 4.01 percent and 2.68 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in January, same as seen in December.



