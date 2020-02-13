Overuse of Opioids for Pain Relief Stimulates the Growth of Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Transparency Market Research

-Need for treatment to address inefficacy of opioids due to their prolong use fuels growth of opioid tolerance treatment market.

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: There are various factors that are responsible for the growth of global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market says a recent study by Transparency Market Research. As per the report, the opioid tolerance treatment market has immense growth potential and is poised to provide promising opportunities for players in the future. The report states that the market shall reach a value of US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2027. This shall be achieved with a steady 3.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2027, says the report by Transparency Market Research.

"Excessive use of opioid for non-medical use for pain relief has made them ineffective. This opens opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs and alternate therapies to treat opioid tolerance. Mostly available in large medical institutes, opioid tolerance treatment finds considerable demand in small and mid-size hospitals," observes analyst at Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings in Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market

To provide better insight on the opioid tolerance treatment market, the report categorizes the market into several segments. These segments help the readers to understand the opioid tolerance treatment market's dynamics more clearly and make better decisions for a sustainable future. Some of the major segments of opioid tolerance treatment market are mentioned below:

Alph2-adrenoceptor agonists are the leading segments in the market in terms of drugs. The segments accounts for more than 84% of overall share in the global opioid tolerance treatment market. The dominance of the segment is the result of the popularity of the drugs due to less or no side-effects to patients. These agonists help the patients to overcome the chronic pain that has been affecting the patients for a long time

Key Drivers of Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market

The report by Transparency Market Research elucidates various factors for momentum in the opioid tolerance treatment market. Some of the key drivers are mentioned below:

Growing incidence of chronic pain due to long hours of desk jobs results in the habit of taking opioids for pain relief. Inefficacy of opioids due to their prolong use - for non-medical purpose - requires other drugs to treat opioid tolerance. This translates into growth for opioid tolerance treatment market.

Based on these insights the players can develop strategies that can help them leverage the drivers for better business in the global opioid tolerance treatment market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Major Challenges in Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market

Apart from drivers, the report on the global opioid tolerance treatment market also focuses on the challenges that might impede the growth of the market. Some of the challenges that might impede the growth of the market are as follow:

Lack of skilled professionals is a major challenge that might impede the growth of the global opioid tolerance treatment market. This is because, the development of therapeutics to treat opioid tolerance requires immense research and development and scientific expertise. This, along with difficulties to acquire relevant data are some major roadblock for the growth of global opioid tolerance treatment market.

However, developments in healthcare industry - in terms of infrastructure and medical research- are expected to open opportunities for opioid tolerance treatment market. This shall help players tap into opportunities, for momentum in the opioid tolerance treatment market in the years ahead.

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to continue its dominance over the global opioid tolerance treatment market. This is due to high number of opioid prescriptions, high non-medical use of opioid, and an ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure. Emergence of several new players actively involved in research and development, and are vying to develop better therapeutics for opioid tolerance, cements position of the region.

opioid tolerance treatment market. This is due to high number of opioid prescriptions, high non-medical use of opioid, and an ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure. Emergence of several new players actively involved in research and development, and are vying to develop better therapeutics for opioid tolerance, cements position of the region. Asia Pacific opioid tolerance treatment market is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Large pool of cancer patients, rising healthcare spending, and increasing non-medical use of opioid due to changing lifestyle are some key factors behind growth of opioid tolerance treatment market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global opioid tolerance treatment market is highly competitive and moderately fragmented. This due to the presence of few prominent players that dominate the dynamics of global opioid tolerance treatment market. These players have a major control over the market which poses a tough challenge for the new players to enter the market.

To surpass these challenges, the new players are involving in strategies such as mergers and collaborations. These strategies help the new players to acquire resources that can help them achieve a sustainable future in the global opioid tolerance treatment market.

The global opioid tolerance treatment market is segmented on the basis of:

Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by Drugs

NMDA Antagonists

Ketamine



Dextromethorphan



Others

Alpha2-adrenoceptor Agonists

Clonidine



Tizanidne



Others

Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by Type

Innate Tolerance

Acquired Tolerance

Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

Enteral

Parenteral

Others

Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by End-Users

Hospitals & ASCs

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

