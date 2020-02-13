

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France ILO unemployment rate fell in the fourth quarter, after rising in the previous three months, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate for France excluding Mayotte fell to 8.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 8.5 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



The latest unemployment rate was the lowest level since the end of 2008.



In the second quarter, the jobless rate was 8.4 percent.



For metropolitan France, the jobless rate fell to 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 8.2 percent in the previous three months.



The number of unemployed decreased by 85,000 over a quarter to 2.4 million people.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to 15 to 24 age group, rose to 20.0 percent from 19.3 percent in the third quarter.



The employment rate decreased to 65.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 65.2 percent in the third quarter.



