Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Receives its First Order from China for its DermSafe Hand Sanitizer to Help Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), announces it has received an initial purchase order and full payment for 25,000 units of its DermSafe® hand sanitizer lotion made with chlorhexidine gluconate; an ingredient proven to be effective at killing both bacteria and viruses.

Ovation Science also announces it has entered into an extendable three year, exclusive world-wide licensing agreement with Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to manufacture, market and sell its DermSafe® hand sanitizer.

"We are selling our entire first batch of our DermSafe hand sanitizer to a significant Chinese entity, paid in full, and gearing up to fulfill what could be considerable demand, given the dire situation," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "It is the first non-cannabis product distributed by Ovation Science, and it is an important one. DermSafe is proven to kill a host of bacteria and viruses, including envelope viruses and it provides an extra level of continued protection since it remains bound to the skin for up to four hours, resisting both wash-off and rub off. Although DermSafe has not been tested on the coronavirus (an envelope virus), viral studies conducted at one of Europe's top virology labs demonstrates its effectiveness against other envelope viruses such as H5N1 (bird flu), H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 (influenza)."

The active ingredient in DermSafe, chlorhexidine gluconate, has been used in hospitals worldwide for over fifty years as a pre-surgical hand scrub due to its ability to kill both gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria and viruses. The product does not contain alcohol and therefore is non-drying and does not have some of the issues that alcohol-based products do. Visit https://ovationscience.com/products/ for more information.

The coronavirus (2019-nCoV also referred to as COVID-19), and its predecessors; severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), are all envelope viruses that have caused deaths in humans and infected thousands. Recently the goal to protect the public has escalated globally with the WHO (World Health Organization) declaring it a "public health emergency of international concern" particularly due to the accelerated spread of the coronavirus in China which has a population of almost 1.4 billion people. Ovation's DermSafe® hand sanitizer is being shipped to China under a temporary "green channel" which facilitates foreign exchange of goods related to the fight against this epidemic.

According to a report from the WHO (World Health Organization) "Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report -21", as of February 12, 2020 there were 45,171 confirmed cases of people with the Coronavirus in 24 countries however over 99% of cases are in China. In China there have been 1,114 deaths due to this virus as of the reporting date. (Source: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports/ )

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal cannabis and hemp formulations as well as other consumer goods made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal cannabis products incorporating CBD, THC and combination products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty products made with CBD. Ovation's business model is to develop and market its two product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and Invibe MD, our health and wellness line, as well as continuing to out-license its topical and transdermal formulations to cannabis companies globally. Ovation formulated CBD and THC products are marketed in Nevada in state-approved dispensaries by its US licensee with additional states being added. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

