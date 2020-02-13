Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKBX ISIN: US43289P1066 Ticker-Symbol: H6Q 
Tradegate
12.02.20
11:33 Uhr
4,340 Euro
+0,040
+0,93 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,120
4,600
12:42
4,100
4,480
12:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC4,340+0,93 %