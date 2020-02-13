Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6UN ISIN: CNE1000031W9 Ticker-Symbol: 39EA 
Tradegate
13.02.20
13:02 Uhr
4,020 Euro
+0,100
+2,55 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,960
4,020
13:08
3,940
4,020
13:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GANFENG LITHIUM
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD4,020+2,55 %