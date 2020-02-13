

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $169 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $194 million or $3.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.19 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $194 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.56 vs. $3.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



