OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Introduces OneBridge Innovation Lab to Collaborate with Microsoft, Clients and Partners to Reduce Pipeline Failures

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) is pleased to announce the establishment of the OneBridge Innovation Lab, an innovation center that will work with Microsoft, clients and partners to prove new data science, machine learning and predictive analytic models to advance the oil and gas ("O&G") pipeline industry.

Working collaboratively with Microsoft [MSFT] and O&G pipeline operators, the Innovation Lab represents a comprehensive and bold approach to innovation wherein OneBridge can incorporate multidisciplinary expertise involving legacy and leading-edge technologies concerning pipeline data management, analytics and processes. OneBridge Innovation Lab is structured to fast-track creation and scaling of new ideas to advance digital transformation agendas, through deployment of revolutionary machine learning and data science solutions based on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and technologies.

"Through our Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") clients, prospects, and reseller partners, we're continually learning about new white space opportunities that can advance industry efficiencies through the application of new technologies and processes," said Tim Edward, OneBridge President and Visionary. "Most of these parties that are pursuing a digital strategy have already established internal innovation labs to investigate next generation technology initiatives, but have limited experience in leveraging machine learning and data science for their solutions. This is where our expertise comes in. Along with Microsoft, our customers and prospects have expressed interest in leveraging our CIM platform and expertise as part of their strategies. We believe this is highly opportunistic to expand our footprint of mission critical solutions for the industry, as well as to potentially spring-board OneBridge into new markets such as water and sewer."

OneBridge will be unveiling its Innovation Lab to industry participants at the upcoming Pipeline Pigging and Integrity Management Conference and Exhibition ("PPIM") conference, the O&G industry's primary forum devoted exclusively to pigging for maintenance and inspection, as well as integrity evaluation and repair. Established in 1989, PPIM is celebrating its 32nd anniversary in 2020, with a global attendee presence.

"We believe that PPIM provides an ideal opportunity to formally launch our Innovation Lab strategy," said Brandon Taylor, OneSoft President and COO. "We intend to solicit ideas from multiple industry experts and develop prototype solutions using "Test Fast, Learn Fast, Scale Fast" methodologies which can then be incorporated into the CIM roadmap, with a view to accelerating commercial availability timelines for such new applications."

OneBridge Innovation Lab operates as a division of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"). Parties with interest in learning more or joining the OneBridge Innovation Lab are encouraged to email innovationlab@onebridgesolutions.com.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft [MSFT] Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

(780) 437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

(647) 494-7710

