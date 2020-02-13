NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 12 February 2020 were: 688.26p Capital only 697.68p Including current year income 688.26p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 697.68p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 200,000 ordinary shares on 12th February 2020, the Company has 79,631,708 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 898,618 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.