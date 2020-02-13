

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB52.31 billion, or RMB19.55 per share. This compares with RMB33.05 billion, or RMB12.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB46.49 billion or RMB18.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.7% to RMB161.46 billion from RMB117.28 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB46.49 Bln. vs. RMB29.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB18.19 vs. RMB12.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB161.46 Bln vs. RMB117.28 Bln last year.



