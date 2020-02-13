The following information is based on a press release from Nyfosa AB (Nyfosa) published on February 13, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Nyfosa has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for April 23, 2020, approves an extra distribution, so that Nyfosa shareholders will receive (1) share in Torslanda Property Investment AB (Torslanda Property) for each seventeen (17) shares held in Nyfosa. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided, that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Nyfosa (NYF). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=756536