Jacada Broadens Hyperautomation and Actionable Intelligence with Interact 12 Release

Jacada Interact 12.0 launched with advancements in Business Intelligence and RPA administration to reinforce end-to-end customer service automation

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada Inc., a global leader in customer service automation software (https://www.jacada.com/solutions/csrpa), announces the recent release of Interact 12.0 - the customer service automation platform that delivers hyperautomation, powers conversational AI, personalizes multimodal experiences, and is built on a low-code, no-code robot factory (https://www.jacada.com/solutions/jacada-interact-platform).



This latest release unleashes new customer analytics visualization tools to allow enterprises to battle customer service complexity and gain insights for continuous improvement of automation that delight customers and empower employees.

As most of Jacada customers are powered by Jacada Interact in the cloud, existing and new customers are already enjoying highlights from Jacada Interact 12.0:

Automation professionals and Business Operations leaders can now relentlessly test and improve various experiences and automations for customers and employees using industry-leading business intelligence (BI) capabilities now fully integrated to Jacada Interact.

Advancements in RPA that streamline real-time human and AI augmentation to empower employees.

Hyperautomation from the first customer touchpoint to the last, featuring everything from effortless customer experience design powered by conversational AI to the management of RPA-powered modern agent desktops (https://www.jacada.com/solutions/smart-agent-desktop) that reduce contact center complexity.

Culmination of investments in the world's most powerful customer service automation software reduces the total cost of ownership for organizations that strive to move from RPA to hyperautomation.

"When you overcome the inherent complexity in customer service, our clients do more than just build great bots for customers and employees," reveals Yoel Goldenberg, Chief Product Officer for Jacada. "Organizations want to make a material impact on their bottom-line by driving up productivity, improving morale, and bolster satisfying customer experiences - all at the same time. Only Jacada offers a unified platform to deliver on that promise and turn well-intended efforts into automation reality."

For more details, including video demonstrations of Jacada's automation technology, visit www.jacada.com (http://www.jacada.com).

About Jacada

Jacada is the global leader in customer service automation software with over three decades of experience automating end-to-end customer interactions for enterprise clients.?Using a CollaborationFirst approach to automation, Jacada's solutions bring together rich UX design, real-time guidance and intelligent automation capabilities powered by customer service RPA to create truly collaborative experiences between customers, employees and bots within a single low-code automation and AI hub.

