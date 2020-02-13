

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation accelerated for the fourth month in a row in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.0 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 4.3 percent rise.



The latest inflation was the strongest in a year.



Prices for food grew 6.9 percent annually in January and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and services rose by 7.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent rise in the preceding month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.0 percent annually in January and increased 0.5 percent from the previous month.



