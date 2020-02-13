Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861171 ISIN: US8354951027 Ticker-Symbol: SNS 
Frankfurt
13.02.20
08:19 Uhr
51,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,50
53,00
14:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SONOCO PRODUCTS
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY51,500,00 %