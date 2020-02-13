

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



-Earnings: -$5.35 million in Q4 vs. -$9.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $131.37 million or $0.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.65 per share -Revenue: $412.73 million in Q4 vs. $315.76 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALKERMES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de