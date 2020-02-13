Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
Tradegate
12.02.20
21:53 Uhr
17,600 Euro
+0,100
+0,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,600
17,900
14:37
17,600
17,900
14:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALKERMES PLC17,600+0,57 %