

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS):



-Earnings: -$158 million in Q4 vs. $299 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q4 vs. $0.91 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $977 million or $1.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.53 per share -Revenue: $3.34 billion in Q4 vs. $2.17 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,180 - $3,210 Mln



