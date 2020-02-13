Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J0EV ISIN: US26441C2044 Ticker-Symbol: D2MN 
Tradegate
13.02.20
12:19 Uhr
89,18 Euro
-0,94
-1,04 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,54
91,98
14:46
89,54
89,98
14:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUKE ENERGY
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION89,18-1,04 %