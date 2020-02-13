

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte (INCY) reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.65 compared to $0.66, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Non-GAAP net income was $141.9 million compared to $142.1 million, previous year. Total non-GAAP operating income increased year-on-year to $145.5 million from $132.2 million.



Fourth-quarter total GAAP revenue increased to $579.39 million from $528.40 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $575.6 million for the quarter. Jakafi (ruxolitinib) revenues were $466 million, up 23% year-on-year.



For full year 2020, Incyte projects Jakafi net product revenue in a range of $1.88-$1.95 billion.



