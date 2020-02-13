

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Alkermes Plc (ALKS) forecast fiscal 2020 net loss in a range of $0.82 to $1.01 per share, adjusted earnings of $0.25 to $0.43 per share, and total revenues to range from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion.



Excluding license and R&D revenues from Biogen of about $195 million related to the development and approval of Vumerity recorded in 2019, this represents revenue growth of approximately 8 percent.



The company noted that the full-year outlook reflects the expected impact of the strategic restructuring implemented in 2019.



