

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $447M, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $531M, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $507 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.85 billion from $3.84 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $507 Mln. vs. $483M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.



