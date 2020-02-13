

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):



-Earnings: $17.0 million in Q4 vs. -$23.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.43 in Q4 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $26.5 million or $0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.53 per share -Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q4 vs. $1.41 billion in the same period last year.



