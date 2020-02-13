HCC TLS 1.3 implementation ensures verifiable quality and reliability for embedded communications

Building on a history of delivering high-quality embedded software components, HCC Embedded (HCC) has added a fully MISRA-compliant TLS (Transport Layer Security) 1.3 module to its TCP/IP stack. HCC 's TLS 1.3 builds on its TLS 1.2 offering and its long involvement with TLS to provide advantages to developers in terms of simplicity and robustness that make communication in their critical embedded designs faster and more secure.

TLS 1.3 offers greatly improved security, privacy, and performance, making it the most reliable way to implement transport layer security for general communication. The simplified and more secure protocol translates to greater internet security, and protocol optimizations deliver better performance. All browsers support or will support TLS 1.3 soon, making it the network security protocol of choice. HCC's TLS 1.3 module is differentiated by a full MISRA compliance report that, combined with HCC's long-standing commitment to quality, reduces the probability of a security failure.

HCC TLS 1.3 Key Features:

Conforms to the HCC Advanced Embedded Framework

Designed for integration with both RTOS and non-RTOS based systems

MISRA-compliant; a full MISRA compliance report is provided

Designed for microcontrollers, ensuring a small memory footprint

Uses a standard sockets interface for easy integration with many embedded applications

Conforms to RFC 8446

"Many of the greatest security failures in the internet have been caused by poor quality coding," said Dave Hughes, CEO, HCC Embedded. "HCC continues to set the highest standards for embedded development. Always our security focus is better quality code. We have applied this to our release of TLS 1.3 and built on our past TLS experience to give the embedded developer the best tool for ensuring the efficiency and security of their product."

HCC Embedded is hosting a free webinar titled "TLS 1.3 in Embedded Systems" that will focus on the rationale behind TLS 1.3, give context to the widely reproduced feature list, and explain how HCC's implementation is specifically targeted as a robust security solution for embedded systems.

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time: Broadcast across time zones; available on demand afterwards

About HCC Embedded

HCC Embedded develops deeply embedded software components "out of context," which ensures that they can be used as core elements of any system, including those engineered to meet stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability. Built on a foundation of quality, HCC has a product portfolio of more than 250 embedded components, with deep competencies in reliable flash management, failsafe file systems, IPv4/6 networking stacks with associated security protocols, as well as a comprehensive suite of USB host and function software. Since 2002, HCC has supplied these embedded software components to more than 2,000 companies globally in a wide range of industries including industrial, medical, and automotive.

