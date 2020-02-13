Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Strengthens Expertise to Advance XCART Development Program with Appointment of Cell Therapy Expert, Maksim Mamonkin, Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

Leading research expert in developing new therapeutic tools to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors using adoptive cell therapy

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, announced today it has strengthened its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") with the appointment of Maksim Mamonkin, Ph.D., to aid in the development of the Company's XCART™ program for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

"We are thrilled to have attracted Dr. Mamonkin, a leading expert in advanced CAR T research, and welcome him to our Scientific Advisory Board. His work in the development of new therapeutic tools to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors using adoptive cell therapy will provide key insight as we look to advance XCART™," commented Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic.

Dr. Mamonkin currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and maintains academic appointment in the Department of Pathology and Immunology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Dr. Mamonkin directs a laboratory that focuses on investigating the mechanisms and effects of CAR signaling in therapeutic T cells and developing new engineered approaches using genome editing and synthetic biology to enhance cell therapy of aggressive hematologic malignancies. He oversees clinical translation of investigational therapies though cGMP manufacturing to the clinic and serves as a co-principal investigator on several ongoing and upcoming clinical trials of CAR T cells in hematologic malignancies at Baylor College of Medicine.

"My team and I have developed a number of CAR T-cell products for aggressive leukemia and lymphoma, and the approach being developed at Xenetic looks very intriguing to me. The pre-clinical data demonstrated to date by the XCART™ platform shows potential noteworthy benefits over the existing and currently approved CAR T therapies. I look forward to working alongside the Xenetic team and leveraging my experience to further advance the development of the XCART™ platform," commented Dr. Mamonkin.

Dr. Mamonkin received his Ph.D. in Immunology at Baylor College of Medicine studying the transcriptional regulation of T-cell differentiation in response to bacterial infection and completed his postdoctoral training with Dr. Malcolm Brenner at the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART™ has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen®, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen® has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and receives royalty payments under this agreement.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

