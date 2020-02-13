Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 12 February 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 12 February 2020 98.35p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.01p per ordinary share



13 February 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
