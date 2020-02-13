SpendEdge has been monitoring the global PaaS market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 12 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005483/en/

Read the 128-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global PaaS Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The rapid adoption of cloud-based development tools and cloud-enabled DBMS among end-user industries is favoring spend growth in the global PaaS market. Businesses in the IT development and services industry are exhibiting strong demand for cloud-based development tools, programming languages, libraries, and database management systems in order to reduce their on-premise infrastructure and software costs. This is generating significant growth opportunities for PaaS service providers.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top PaaS Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The rising global shortage of cloud architecture developers and designers and the growing need for retaining existing employees are expected to increase operational costs for service providers. Such an incremental expenditure is likely to be compensated by buyers in the form of an excess procurement spend. Considering this possibility, this report has enlisted the top PaaS service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Microsoft- It is among the technological giants with high brand value and visibility in the market, which allows this PaaS service provider to lower its spend on marketing expenses. Such service providers are primarily vertically integrated, which allows them to operate on thin margins to capture a large number of clients by offering the best competitive prices in the PaaS market.

Amazon- This service provider has built-in cloud monitoring tools such as the Amazon Cloudwatch. Buyers can seek bundling opportunities for such tools while procuring PaaS from this service provider. These tools also help category managers evaluate the performance of service providers, which can be used during the contract renewal phase.

VMware- While negotiating, it is imperative that buyers derive complete information regarding the prices that will be charged as per the resources utilized. They should actively negotiate for performance guarantees in the contract to avail the best possible service during periods of high demand.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the PaaS market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

PaaS market spend segmentation by region

PaaS supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for PaaS service providers

PaaS service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the PaaS market

PaaS pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the PaaS market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Data Center Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Web Hosting Services Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005483/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us