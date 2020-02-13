

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) provided earnings and revenues guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



For the first quarter, IPG expects earnings in a range of $0.00 to $0.30 per share on revenues between $220 million and $250 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share on revenues of $284.29 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said this guidance assumes approximately $45 million in reduced revenue and $0.45 lower earnings from business disruption related to the novel coronavirus outbreak as China is a large and important market for IPG.



