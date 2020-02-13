Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
13.02.20
08:02 Uhr
6,730 Euro
-0,020
-0,30 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,210
7,290
16:06
PR Newswire
13.02.2020 | 14:46
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Co-operation and Development Negotiations in the Finnish Operations of Caverion's Industrial Solutions Have Ended

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The co-operation and development negotiations initiated in connection with the acquisition of Maintpartner in the Finnish operations of Caverion's Industrial Solutions have ended. Caverion announced in a stock exchange release on 29 November 2019 that Caverion Suomi Oy Industrial Solutions, Caverion Industria Oy, Maintpartner Group Oy, Maintpartner Oy and Maintpartner Expert Services Oy will initiate co-operation and development negotiations for the whole personnel in Finland (altogether approximately 2,200 employees) on 12 December 2019 in order to implement the new organisation. The co-operation and development negotiations were related to potential changes in organisation, corporate structure and roles as well as harmonisation of the terms and benefits of the personnel.

As a result of the negotiations, Caverion's Industrial Solutions plans to decrease the number of employees in Finland by 36 people. Previously Caverion estimated that the personnel reduction need could be a maximum of 50 employees.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358-40-737-6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Division Industrial Solutions, tel. +358-50-351-4673, elina.engman@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358-40-5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/co-operation-and-development-negotiations-in-the-finnish-operations-of-caverion-s-industrial-solutio,c3034771

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3034771/1193506.pdf

Release

CAVERION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire